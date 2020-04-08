Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: Delhi to Uttarakhand, Tablighi Jamaatis warned as cases rise

Covid-19: Delhi to Uttarakhand, Tablighi Jamaatis warned as cases rise

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:32s - Published
Covid-19: Delhi to Uttarakhand, Tablighi Jamaatis warned as cases rise

Covid-19: Delhi to Uttarakhand, Tablighi Jamaatis warned as cases rise

Strict warnings were issued to those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in March.

The event, held despite restrictions in Delhi, turned Nizamuddin into a Covid-19 hotspot.

Authorities are now trying to trace all those who attended event, & their contacts.

Delhi police issued a strict warning to Nizamuddin Markaz visitors.

Watch the video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.