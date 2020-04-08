Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: ARR, GEOS

Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: ARR, GEOS

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: ARR, GEOS

Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: ARR, GEOS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: ARR, GEOS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ARMOUR Residential REIT's CIO, Scott Ulm, made a $69,000 buy of ARR, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $6.90 a piece.

Ulm was up about 25.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARR trading as high as $8.66 at last check today.

ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading up about 7.2% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Ulm purchased ARR at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.67M at an average of $17.58 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Richard F.

Miles purchased $65,500 worth of Geospace Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $6.55 a piece.

Geospace Technologies is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday.

So far Miles is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.10.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

feed_stocks

Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: APA, TFFP https://t.co/P0qLPy28Ix 2 hours ago

feed_stocks

Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat Wednesday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: MAC, CBRL https://t.co/oc2hnU0k19 1 week ago

feed_stocks

Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat Wednesday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: MGM, ET https://t.co/WtU95VwtFo 1 week ago

Stock_Market_Pr

Stock Market News Wednesday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: MGM, ET https://t.co/mg34NRn9FS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.