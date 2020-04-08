Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: ARR, GEOS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ARMOUR Residential REIT's CIO, Scott Ulm, made a $69,000 buy of ARR, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $6.90 a piece.

Ulm was up about 25.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARR trading as high as $8.66 at last check today.

ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading up about 7.2% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Ulm purchased ARR at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.67M at an average of $17.58 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Richard F.

Miles purchased $65,500 worth of Geospace Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $6.55 a piece.

Geospace Technologies is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday.

So far Miles is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.10.