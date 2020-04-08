Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed

Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was admitted to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday (April 5) evening with a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated and he was taken into intensive care the following day.

The 55-year-old British leader has received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator.

As Johnson continues his battle with the coronavirus in hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown.

The United Kingdom's total hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 938 to 7,097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7.