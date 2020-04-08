Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed

Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed

Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but his condition is improving and he can sit up in bed, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

That's after Johnson spent a second night in intensive care, after being moved there on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed

Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was admitted to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday (April 5) evening with a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated and he was taken into intensive care the following day.

The 55-year-old British leader has received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator.

As Johnson continues his battle with the coronavirus in hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown.

The United Kingdom's total hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 938 to 7,097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

positivevibesMr

karris Walker RT @DrOlufunmilayo: FLASH: The medical condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is improving, he is now sitting up in bed and engaging… 2 seconds ago

AndrejMezan

Andrej Mežan RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: UK PM Boris Johnson's condition is improving, sitting up in bed and engaging with the clinical team. - Downing Stre… 10 seconds ago

sonis6801

संदीप सोनी RT @AFP: #BREAKING Boris Johnson's condition 'improving': UK finance minister https://t.co/duMPmuldQQ 16 seconds ago

markmct1

Mark A. 🐸Gab.com/MarkMcT 🇧🇷🇺🇸🇪🇸🇮🇹 RT @ARedPillReport: 'His Condition is Improving': Boris Johnson 'Sitting up in Bed' https://t.co/CyBx4xxiwH 24 seconds ago

Dicipleofkek

Save Europe (stand with Italy 🇸🇪❤🇮🇹) RT @BreitbartLondon: BREAKING: ‘His Condition is Improving’: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘Sitting up in Bed’ in London Hospital https://t.co/UzPf2X… 25 seconds ago

DavidJohnParso3

Villa Follower RT @OhBrokenBritain: Excellent news! Boris Johnson health update: PM 'sitting up in bed' as coronavirus condition 'improving' https://t.co/… 25 seconds ago

BillPeriman

Bill Periman#FeedTheGITMO UK PM Johnson's condition 'improving' in intensive care https://t.co/WiwVjeMesb 36 seconds ago

Estigiaed

Editorial Estigia RT @IntelDoge: UK Finance Minister says Boris Johnson's condition is improving (ht @guyelster42 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.