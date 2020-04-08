Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virtual happy hour with 'Vegas Baby Vodka'

Virtual happy hour with 'Vegas Baby Vodka'

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Virtual happy hour with 'Vegas Baby Vodka'

Virtual happy hour with 'Vegas Baby Vodka'

If you miss socializing, you can join a virtual happy hour with Vegas Baby Vodka on Instagram at 5 p.m.

Follow @vegasbabyvodka on Instagram and look for the live video in the stories.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Virtual happy hour with 'Vegas Baby Vodka'

VODKA" IS HOLDING THE EVENT ONINSTAGRAM LIVE AT 5 P-M.IT WILL INCLUDE HOW TO MAKEYOUR FAVORITE COCKTAILS!"VEGAS BABY VODKA" IS MADERIGHT HERE IN THE VALLEY AND ISA WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESSTIME NOW IS X:XX ---KEEPING YOUR SOCIAL LIFE ALIVE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CRIITD

Corporate Relations || Delhi RT @techreview: Are you feeling socially overwhelmed by Zoom happy hours, Netflix viewing parties, and nightly check-ins with friends and f… 2 minutes ago

kayrodrigo_

KJR @number_juan2 @YoungLegendRich I mean we can have a virtual happy hour, my liquor will be replaced with tea 😂 2 minutes ago

watlow

WATLOW Taking care of your mental & emotional health matters during this time. Here are some ways to stay connected. 🔵Vide… https://t.co/CDDeIc0JbA 4 minutes ago

omahamediagroup

Omaha Media Group Raise your hand if you love a great happy hour special? 🙋🙋‍♂️ Here’s the benefits of virtual company happy hours f… https://t.co/wHaeRgja0W 7 minutes ago

UrsTruly_Amirah

Unreachable. Unavailable. Unintrested. Okay okay I need to run frfr. I guess after my virtual happy hour with my yt friends 😂 10 minutes ago

Monica_Hart1

Monica Hart Make the most out of that Virtual Happy Hour with my skinny Margarita recipe! @BelleCollection https://t.co/s9IqAgkO2e 17 minutes ago

MLA_Karen

Karen McPherson 🇨🇦 RT @intergenscaleup: 4pm social today, grab your favourite beverage and join our network of ambitious entrepreneurs and senior business lea… 27 minutes ago

ken5scal

ken\d RT @idpro_org: We're holding our first-ever Virtual #IDPro Happy Hour on Friday Apr 10th starting at 8pm EDT with details in the IDPro Slac… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.