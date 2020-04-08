Virtual happy hour with 'Vegas Baby Vodka' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published now Virtual happy hour with 'Vegas Baby Vodka' If you miss socializing, you can join a virtual happy hour with Vegas Baby Vodka on Instagram at 5 p.m. Follow @vegasbabyvodka on Instagram and look for the live video in the stories. 0

VODKA" IS HOLDING THE EVENT ON INSTAGRAM LIVE AT 5 P-M. IT WILL INCLUDE HOW TO MAKE YOUR FAVORITE COCKTAILS! "VEGAS BABY VODKA" IS MADE RIGHT HERE IN THE VALLEY AND IS A WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS





