Kat Perkins Rocks Social Distancing With 'Curbside Concerts' Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:52s - Published 4 days ago Kat Perkins Rocks Social Distancing With 'Curbside Concerts' With concerts and sporting events canceled, a local musician has found a way to still entertain crowds, Jason DeRusha reports (0:47). WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 7, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this