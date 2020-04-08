Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories On Coronavirus Concerns

Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories On Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories On Coronavirus Concerns

Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories On Coronavirus Concerns

The president claimed voting by mail is “very dangerous for this county because of cheaters.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raquelmperazzo

Raquel Perazzo I would think that standing at the precipice of death would create an alley 4 introspection & an affinity 4 truth.… https://t.co/qHCbzBEDEk 3 hours ago

MikeRos59

Mike Rosenkrantz These are not press briefings. These are just forums where Trump stands before America and spews lies and promotes… https://t.co/pYj5dx5qay 6 hours ago

JCoauette

Jordan Coauette RT @MarALagoPoolBoy: Trump remains the angry drunk racist at the end of the bar sitting in his own filth, delusional, vindictive, boozed up… 2 days ago

MarALagoPoolBoy

Rogue Ivanka (Parody Account) Trump remains the angry drunk racist at the end of the bar sitting in his own filth, delusional, vindictive, boozed… https://t.co/qvDTP409wy 2 days ago

oscarmikegolf1

oscarmikegolf @Mephikizidek Since Trump basically spews lies, misinformation, half-truths, conspiracy theories, what would be bet… https://t.co/N28VxMnhR6 3 days ago

LazicMilorad

Milorad Lazić What do you get when you cross Stalin with Alex Jones? An op-ed in Politika spews the worst conspiracy theories abo… https://t.co/pSHkmYaeEn 5 days ago

djmonette

dmonette @ShannonJoyRadio @DWMcAliley1791 Send the tests to Michigan. We have a shortage Oh wait, that would require a fed… https://t.co/jrZmqEwJJM 5 days ago

mary_swilling

#primalscreamgrammy Trump's #OXPECKERlindseygraham spews lies, conspiracy theories, and Russian propaganda. https://t.co/6dI63AFjWo 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.