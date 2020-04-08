Global  

Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized businesses to refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing masks.

Eric Garcetti, via statement The Worker Protection Order will apply to businesses including grocery stores, hardware stores, laundromats, taxis and hotels.

Eric Garcetti, via statement Garcetti said that the city of Los Angeles can issue civil citations if people don’t comply with the new rules.

Employers have to provide their staff with non-medical face coverings as part of the new order.

