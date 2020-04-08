Charlotte Figi, Colorado Girl Who Inspired CBD Movement To Control Seizures, Passes Away From Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published 1 hour ago Charlotte Figi, Colorado Girl Who Inspired CBD Movement To Control Seizures, Passes Away From Coronavirus Charlotte Figi, a Colorado girl who was among the first children to be treated with cannabidiol (CBD) to control seizures, has died from complications related to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this je suis azadi RT @LindsayAWatts: Charlotte Figi, the Colorado girl who inspired the CBD movement, dies from coronavirus. Remembering meeting Charlotte &… 22 seconds ago Jo RT @TIME: Colorado girl who inspired "Charlotte's Web" medical marijuana oil dies at 13 https://t.co/9skYFLXk54 26 seconds ago WCBD Charlotte Figi, the Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures, has died after a battle with corona… https://t.co/mUmRmXUKrp 1 minute ago