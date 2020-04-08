Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The bad news is actually terrible'- NY Gov. Cuomo reports 779 more deaths

'The bad news is actually terrible'- NY Gov. Cuomo reports 779 more deaths

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
'The bad news is actually terrible'- NY Gov. Cuomo reports 779 more deaths

'The bad news is actually terrible'- NY Gov. Cuomo reports 779 more deaths

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday told reporters that the state saw its highest single-day coronavirus death toll of 779 people.

He ordered all flags in New York to be flown at half-staff.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'The bad news is actually terrible'- NY Gov. Cuomo reports 779 more deaths

New York's efforts at social distancing are working to get the coronavirus outbreak under control even as the state reported an additional 779 deaths, a record high for a second day, Cuomo said on Wednesday.

The governor acknowledged that it was a "very real possibility" that deaths in New York were being undercounted as people died in their homes, and called for continued adherence to business closures and other social distancing steps.

Cuomo ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff across New York, where 6,268 people have now died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, accounting for nearly half the deaths in the United States.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mochabear_xo

COCOA Á LA MODE✨ RT @ryanstruyk: .@NYGovCuomo: "The bad news isn't just bad. The bad news is actually terrible. Highest single-day death toll yet: 779 peopl… 2 minutes ago

garrett_wollman

Garrett Wollman RT @emax: More details on the US EARN IT bill which could ban end-to-end encryption in the name of online safety. Bad news all around and w… 3 minutes ago

stormtrees

Deborah 🌲🌿🌲 RT @IanPickus: "The bad news isn't just bad. The bad news is actually terrible." https://t.co/uYkp0AajMA 14 minutes ago

emax

electronic max More details on the US EARN IT bill which could ban end-to-end encryption in the name of online safety. Bad news al… https://t.co/Bg4S6gHrmv 26 minutes ago

PogoWasRight

Dissent Doe, PhD "The bad news isn't just bad. The bad news is actually terrible." @NYGovCuomo pulling no punches on NYS having its… https://t.co/HJuOrBrYwh 53 minutes ago

wonhotxt

WONHO ONLY!!! damn thats actually the worst bit of news ive received in a while so shout out to everyone who voted for joe ! than… https://t.co/bXe23I6OtV 1 hour ago

bigfigh

DONALD small FINGERS RT @ChrisJansing: "The bad news isn't just bad. The bad news is actually terrible. Highest single day death toll: 779 people. It's been… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.