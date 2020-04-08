Global  

Poll Finds Trump Beating Biden On CoronaVirus Response

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll is not good news for Joe Biden.

More voters believe President Trump is a better leader during the novel coronavirus outbreak than those who support Joe Biden.

According to the survey, 44% of voters believe Trump has shown better leadership, compared to just 36% who chose Biden.

Trump fared less favorably against former President Barack Obama in the poll: 52% to 38%.

Business Insider says Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 race.

The Biden campaign released a detailed plan for how he would address the coronavirus crisis.

