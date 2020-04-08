eBay User Lists $2.5 Coin Found In Car For $1.25 Million Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:48s - Published 16 hours ago eBay User Lists $2.5 Coin Found In Car For $1.25 Million A person in the UK who found a rare coin in their car has listed it on eBay for about $1.25 million. 0

