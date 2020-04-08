US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds

US President Donald Trump said he will put a hold on US funding to World Health Organization.

Trump criticized the organization saying they seem to be ‘China-centric’.

Trump said, “The W.H.O., that's the World Health Organization, receives vast amounts of money from the United States.

And we pay for a majority, biggest portion of their money.

And they actually criticized and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it.

And they were wrong.

They've been wrong about a lot of things.

And that a lot of information early and they didn't want to do very they seem to be very China-centric.

And we have to look into that.” Watch the video for more.