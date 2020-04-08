Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KFC is going full Gordon Ramsey on its customers' cooking attempts

KFC is going full Gordon Ramsey on its customers' cooking attempts

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:18s - Published
KFC is going full Gordon Ramsey on its customers' cooking attempts

KFC is going full Gordon Ramsey on its customers' cooking attempts

KFC is sparking an internet firestorm with its new way of responding to customers’ at-home cooking attempts.

The fast food chain, which was forced to temporarily close several of its U.K. locations last month.

Took to its Twitter account to interact with customers who were giving “home KFC” a shot.

“Reply below your best homemade KFC with #RateMyKFC and I’ll score it out of 10.

Disclaimer: I’m more [Gordon] Ramsey than [Mary] Berry,” KFC U.K. and Ireland tweeted.

KFC then proceeded to rate dozens of customer photos — holding to its promise of brutal honesty.

“You might as well just put your middle finger up at us, Dan.

1/10,”.

The chain commented on a particularly low-effort photo of skinless chicken.

“It’s a fair first try, but it looks like instead of breading the chicken you’ve tried to color it in with a brown Sharpie... that lost it’s lid in 1998,” the brand tweeted of another home-cooked KFC meal

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.