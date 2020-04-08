KFC is going full Gordon Ramsey on its customers' cooking attempts

KFC is sparking an internet firestorm with its new way of responding to customers’ at-home cooking attempts.

The fast food chain, which was forced to temporarily close several of its U.K. locations last month.

Took to its Twitter account to interact with customers who were giving “home KFC” a shot.

“Reply below your best homemade KFC with #RateMyKFC and I’ll score it out of 10.

Disclaimer: I’m more [Gordon] Ramsey than [Mary] Berry,” KFC U.K. and Ireland tweeted.

KFC then proceeded to rate dozens of customer photos — holding to its promise of brutal honesty.

“You might as well just put your middle finger up at us, Dan.

1/10,”.

The chain commented on a particularly low-effort photo of skinless chicken.

“It’s a fair first try, but it looks like instead of breading the chicken you’ve tried to color it in with a brown Sharpie... that lost it’s lid in 1998,” the brand tweeted of another home-cooked KFC meal