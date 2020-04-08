These trendy temporary tattoos will transport you to the '90s

If you need something fun to do while social distancing, why not get tattooed?

.

No, please don’t buy a shoddy tattoo machine online and go to town.

These super cute temporary tattoos will do the trick.

Inked by Dani was created as an elevated take on the festival-based temporary tattoo trend.

The waterproof tattoos are incredibly modern, with designs like triangles, moons, flowers and hearts.

But the brand also sells quirky designs, like pastel candy hearts, colorful gummy bears and tie-dye alien faces.

The tattoos are sold in curated packs, like finger tattoos, foodie tattoos and bride-to-be tattoos.

Most delicate designs last two to four days.

Some more robust designs can last up to a week or two.

“We’ve created more than just a temporary tattoo.

Inked is hand-drawn wearable art, with designs you’d actually want to get for real"