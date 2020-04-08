Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > These trendy temporary tattoos will transport you to the '90s

These trendy temporary tattoos will transport you to the '90s

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published
These trendy temporary tattoos will transport you to the '90s

These trendy temporary tattoos will transport you to the '90s

If you need something fun to do while social distancing, why not get tattooed?

.

No, please don’t buy a shoddy tattoo machine online and go to town.

These super cute temporary tattoos will do the trick.

Inked by Dani was created as an elevated take on the festival-based temporary tattoo trend.

The waterproof tattoos are incredibly modern, with designs like triangles, moons, flowers and hearts.

But the brand also sells quirky designs, like pastel candy hearts, colorful gummy bears and tie-dye alien faces.

The tattoos are sold in curated packs, like finger tattoos, foodie tattoos and bride-to-be tattoos.

Most delicate designs last two to four days.

Some more robust designs can last up to a week or two.

“We’ve created more than just a temporary tattoo.

Inked is hand-drawn wearable art, with designs you’d actually want to get for real"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.