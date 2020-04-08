Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mark Cuban On CARES Act

Mark Cuban On CARES Act

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Mark Cuban On CARES Act

Mark Cuban On CARES Act

Entrepreneur, NBA owner, and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban told Cheddar on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic could signal a shift in the U.S. economy toward workers in what he dubbed "America 2.0." "You've really got to put your workers first," he said.

"We've always talked about trickle-down economics.

Now we've got to look at trickle-up economics."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.