Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller weighs in on Bernie Sanders exiting the race.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

7734Bloodfire

EMS for Qanon RT @OANN: #BREAKING: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 presidential race. #OANN 2 seconds ago

nwgoboating

NWrain RT @DebHaslam: What do Bernie Sanders and Greta Thunberg have in common? They are both *Drop Outs*. One from school because she thinks she… 3 seconds ago

editor_en_jefe

Rudy 🧼 RT @kylegriffin1: Sanders' team has been coordinating extensively with the Biden camp since early March. Barack Obama was part of those di… 7 seconds ago

Trudginon1

Trudge❌COVID19 Is A Man-Made Bio-Weapon!❌ BREAKING: Socialist Bernie Sanders Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race https://t.co/f4BT1XfzwF via @gatewaypundit 13 seconds ago

Iovesyves

𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 ⁷ RT @NBCPolitics: BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign. https://t.co/S5NqjXAYPw 15 seconds ago

muskyfan

Tim Webb 🇺🇸🕊🌱🌎RC✝️🎃🌊🌊🌊🦅 RT @CNN: BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his presidential campaign, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination and a sh… 16 seconds ago

ArushiSinghal4

Arushi Singhal RT @JeffMerkley: .@BernieSanders has always fought for those w/out a voice, for those that the rich & powerful would ignore & trample. I’m… 20 seconds ago

maserik11

maserik11 Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign, clearing way for Joe Biden as nominee https://t.co/nHLjJQS9EY via… https://t.co/NrghnIHLaI 24 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.