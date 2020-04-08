5 Best Easter Candy to Fill Your Basket From chocolate to sweets, there is plenty of irresistible Easter candy.

Here are some of the best Easter candy to try this holiday season.

1.

Cadbury Creme Eggs Although these are now available year-round, they are still an Easter staple.

2.

Whoppers Robin Eggs An Easter basket wouldn't be complete without these candy-coated Whoppers.

3.

Chocolate Bunnies This Easter treat comes in all shapes and sizes.

4.

Starburst Jellybeans This candy is the perfect size to fit inside your small plastic eggs.

5.

Peeps An Easter wouldn't be complete without this iconic marshmallow treat.