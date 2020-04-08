Jack Dorsey Pledges to Donate $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey recently announced that he would be putting $1 billion, or roughly 28 percent of his wealth, towards global COVID-19 relief.

The money is being put into Dorsey’s Start Small LLC in the form of 19,833,400 shares of Square.

Dorsey also shared a spreadsheet in which all of Start Small’s expenditures will be publicly available.

Jack Dorsey, via statement Following the disarmament of COVID-19, Dorsey said the money will then go towards girls' health and education and universal basic income (UBI).

Jack Dorsey, via statement Dorsey concluded his announcement by saying the need to help was “increasingly urgent” and that he wanted to inspire others as well.

Jack Dorsey, via statement