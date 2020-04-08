Global  

Bruno Mars is not impressed by Kelly Rowland's baking skills

On April 4, former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland decided to go live on Instagram while making brownies using a store-bought mix.

Hard to mess that up, right?.

Well, Rowland seems to have found a way to — and R&B singer Bruno Mars was not shy about telling her just that.

Twitter user dc3_bkm posted screenshots to their account highlighting some of the hilarious comments Mars made during Rowland’s attempt at baking.

“I just got in here and I already know u messin that up,” Mars first said when he started watching.

When Rowland went to pour her batter into the pan, Mars also noted that it “look like mud".

People seemed to have enjoyed Mars’ playful comments.

Many other fans, meanwhile, used this opportunity to ask the two music icons for a collab.

Ultimately, though, Bruno’s comments didn’t matter: Rowland’s brownie’s turned out just fine

