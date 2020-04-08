WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: How are hospitals disposing of coronavirus medical waste?

We have enough data to really test that at this point.

>> dan shaffer: this next question is from kitty, dr. lamb.

How are hospitals destroying all the covid-19 medical wastes to protect the public?

That's something i never thought of but it's a good question.

>> great question.

>> all hospitals have biohazard receptacle where's you put any kind of biological wastes, whether it's covid-19 or not and then those usually are collected and incinerated or they're picked up by a group that actually takes that off-site and destroys all of that biological material.

>> dan shaffer: so no hazard to the public ever.

>> dr. lamb: no, they are very, very cautious that they take care of anything that's potentially infectious, that they