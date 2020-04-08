Global  

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: Should I wear a mask all the time?

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: Should I wear a mask all the time?
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: Should I wear a mask all the time?
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: Should I wear a mask all the time?

Lamb is with us and paula wolfteich.

Doctor, should people wear a mask at all times like walking trail, jogging in the neighborhood, walking in neighborhood or only wear them when they go inside a grocery store or a pharmacy?

>> dr. lamb: that is a great question.

They should wear them when they are in public where they can't practice social distancing.

So if you're on a walking trail and there are not people around you and you can keep that six-foot distance you don't need the mask.

But if you're on a walking trail and there's a lot of crowded people, you should probably put the mask on.

Actually should you should probably take yourselves out.

Masks are only needed




