Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:55s - Published
E3 won't be held online this summer The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has revised its previous plans to hold an online version of the annual industry expo after cancelling the physical event last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With some publishers working on their own ideas for the summer - and others simply skipping altogether - the ESA will instead focus on "individual company announcements".

