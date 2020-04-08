Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has shared a never-before-seen video clip of him The 'Fast and Furious' star passed away in 2013 at the age of 40 as a passenger in a single-car crash alongside friend and driver Roger Rodas, and in the seven years since his death, his 21-year-old daughter Meadow Rain Walker has been keeping his memory alive by posting pictures and videos to her Instagram account.

And on Tuesday, Meadow shared a video she "never thought" she'd post, which showed her surprising her father on his birthday.

Meadow posted the clip on Instagram: The touching post was accompanied by a caption which read: