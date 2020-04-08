Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fun at T-mobile in Kansas, hand controls worker's dance moves

Fun at T-mobile in Kansas, hand controls worker's dance moves

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Fun at T-mobile in Kansas, hand controls worker's dance moves

Fun at T-mobile in Kansas, hand controls worker's dance moves

A T-Mobile employee in Independence, Kansas, dances to the hand of her coworkers through TikTok on April 4.

She celebrated her 1,000 followers by dancing while wearing gloves at work.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fun at T-mobile in Kansas, hand controls worker's dance moves

A T-Mobile employee in Independence, Kansas, dances to the hand of her coworkers through TikTok on April 4.

She celebrated her 1,000 followers by dancing while wearing gloves at work.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.