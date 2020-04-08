Rishi Sunak announces financial plan for UK charities Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published now Rishi Sunak announces financial plan for UK charities Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils a £750 million bailout to keep struggling charities afloat in the Treasury's latest emergency measure. He also pledged to match public donations to the BBC's Big Night In charity appeal on April 23, guaranteeing a minimum of £20 million. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this