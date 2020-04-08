Wall Street Hopeful Coronavirus Signs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was suspending his campaign.

Stocks opened higher after President Donald Trump said Americans might be getting to the top of the “curve” in relation to the outbreak, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s efforts at social distancing were working in getting the virus under control.