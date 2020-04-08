NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Some scattered rain showers, or possibly a rumble of thunder, are expected this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front, though most of this activity will be a little farther south.

Temps will be in the 60s before the front arrives.

Tonight, most of any lingering rain should be gone with the temperatures falling to around freezing.

Behind this front, temperatures will top out in the 40s Thursday.

A flurry or sprinkle is possible.

Sun/clouds are back Friday with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Easter weekend look quite cool.

Highs will be below normal with readings around 50 Saturday, but only 40s on Sunday.

Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day.

The normal high is in the 50s.

Next week looks chilly as well.