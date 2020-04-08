Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > History of Pandemics p1

History of Pandemics p1

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 19:41s - Published
History of Pandemics p1

History of Pandemics p1

We talk with World Health Organization Spokesperson Margaret Harris from Switzerland about the history of pandemics and our "new normal" after COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HA23WK

WILLIAM HAWKINS RT @charliekirk11: BOOM: President Trump announced the White House is looking into placing a hold on US funding for WHO They lied on beha… 9 seconds ago

USGLC

USGLC We agree with @SecPompeo - “We know that smart and strategic investments have proven critical to protecting the hom… https://t.co/pf7frDtwqM 31 seconds ago

BawiLwcn

Bawi Virologist Mike Leahy uses 50 years of BBC archive to explore the history of pandemics. Convincing @BBCFOUR ! but i… https://t.co/ZZwVeTiiBZ 1 minute ago

mascord

mascord RT @sexymanda30: MY research on pandemics and disease throughout history coinciding with comets (aka harbringers of doom. Not war. That’s h… 2 minutes ago

ivanessawesley

Vanessa Wesley RT @kelly50164142: 😷🤧The novel coronavirus has taken just a few months to sweep the globe. How many will die, how societies will change — t… 5 minutes ago

Cheezbols

🦋💜🦋 RT @MapleSu83765869: @PoliticalShort @RitaPanahi Look at WHO mouthpiece closely. He is not a Medical Doctor, has close links to terrorism… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.