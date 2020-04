Rabbi Yossi Kaplan Joins CBS3@4 To Discuss Passover In The Coronavirus Age

Rabbi Yossi Kaplan Joins [email protected] To Discuss Passover In The Coronavirus Age Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:15s - Published now Ukee Washington reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rabbi Yossi Kaplan Joins [email protected] To Discuss Passover In The Coronavirus Age ON POLICE SUICIDE, THAT'STONIGHT AT 10:00 RIGHT HERE ONCBS-3.WELL, PASSOVER BEGINS THISEVENING, JEWISH FAMILIES AREADJUSTING HOW THEY MARK THISVERY IMPORTANT HOLIDAY.RABBI JOINS US NOW, WITH HABADOF CHESTER COUNTY.THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOININGUS FIRST EVERY YOU.HI, GOOD AFTERNOON.OH, GREAT, NICE TO SEE YOU.SO HOW ARE YOU TELLING YOURCONGREGATION TO CELEBRATEPASSOVER?SO, SPEAKING TO PEOPLETHROUGHOUT ALL WALKS OF LIFE,DISCOVERING PEOPLE ARE MAKINGSEDER, MISSION BY THEMSELVES,AND SHARING WITH FAMILY EVENPERHAPS EARLIER IN THE DAY BYSKYPE, LATER ON SHARING ITWITH THEIR SPOUSE, OR IFTHEY'RE ALONE, SHARING ALONE,PRETTY INTERESTING, TO SEEPEOPLE HAVE TO SHARE SOMETHINGTHAT WAS COMMUNITY CELEBRATETODAY SHARE IT ALONE.COMMUNITY CELEBRATED FORCENTURIES, INDEED.NOW YOU'VE BEEN RINGER ANDYUNDERSTANDED FOR MEMBERS OFTHE CONGREGATION WATCH HAVEYOU BEEN DOING?WE'VE DONE, WE'VE GIVEN OUTSPECIAL PACKAGES, SEDER IN ABOX.PEOPLE CALL US, GENERALLY COMETO A PUBLIC SEDER, CAN'TPREPARE SEDER BY THEMSELVES,WE'VE GIVEN THEM A FULL SAIDNEAR BOX, IT WOULD BE SPECIALTHINGS YOU PUT ON THE PLATE,AND HOPING THAT THEY'LL OPENTHE BOX AND MAKE THEIRFAVORITE, LIKE ALL OF US, ANDCELEBRATING WITH THE COMMUNITYSO WITH THAT, I ALSO TRAVELEDAROUND GIVING OUT HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE SPECIAL HAND BAKED MATZA, MANY YEARS AGO, 1954,ENCOURAGE THAT WE SHOULD GIVEOUT AS MUCH AS WE CAN, ATLEAST FOR THE SEDER NIGHT, SOPEOPLE SHOULD HAVE THOSEROUNDS MATZAS, HAND BAKED, NOTCOME THROUGH MACHINE, SO ISPENT MY DAYS DELIVERING ANDFINISH, I HAVE TWO, THREE LEFTTO DELIVER, THEN I SIT GOWN MYFAMILY, AND MY SEDER.BEAUTIFUL.ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL.PASSOVER OF COURSE IS THEUNIVERSAL STORY OF FREEDOM.ONCE AGAIN, HOW DO YOUENCOURAGE YOUR CONGREGATION,AND EVERYONE, EVERYONE TO GETTHROUGH THIS DIFFICULT TIMEBOTH MENTALLY AND OF COURSE,SPIRITUALLY?WHAT DO YOU SAY?SEASON OF LIBERATION, COMESAROUND NOT JUST TO REMINDS YOUBUT MANY YEARS AGO OURANCESTORS WERE PLEASED ANDEGYPTIAN BONDAGE.ACTUALLY TO HAVE US STRIVE ANDRECOGNIZE THAT WE ARE OUR OWNLIBERATION, AND PERHAPS THISYEAR MORE SO THAN ANY OTHERYEAR WE CAN REACH BEYOND THELIMITATIONS, THINGS LIKE FROMBEING COMMUNITIES, JEWISHPEOPLE, FOR EVERYONE, BEINGCONSTRAINED BY THINGS THATHOLD THEM BACK FROM EVERY DAYLIFE.PERHAPS THE MEANING OF THESEDER, WE'RE NOT JUST BEINGLIBERATED, BUT WE AREOURSELVES BEING LIBERATE FROMTHE EGYPT.FROM OWN PERSONAL EGYPT.RABBI, WE WISH YOU PEACE,LOVE, BLESSINGS NOT ONLY NOWBUT ALWAYS AND WE THANK FROMTHE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS FOR





