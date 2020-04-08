Watch: Delhi police issues warning over Shab-e-Barat celebrations

Delhi Police issues warning over Shab-e-Barat celebrations.

Police put up posters warning people against the gathering.

During Shab-e-Barat celebrations, there is a possibility of a gathering.

This comes as the nation is under lockdown in view of COVID-19.

The Delhi-UP borders are also sealed amid the lockdown.

Security has also been beefed up to keep a check on violators.

Only essentials service items are allowed by the police.