Watch: Delhi police issues warning over Shab-e-Barat celebrations

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Delhi Police issues warning over Shab-e-Barat celebrations.

Police put up posters warning people against the gathering.

During Shab-e-Barat celebrations, there is a possibility of a gathering.

This comes as the nation is under lockdown in view of COVID-19.

The Delhi-UP borders are also sealed amid the lockdown.

Security has also been beefed up to keep a check on violators.

Only essentials service items are allowed by the police.

