Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Urgent care launches telemedicine service

Urgent care launches telemedicine service

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Urgent care launches telemedicine service

Urgent care launches telemedicine service

Primary Urgent Care is making telemedicine services available to evaluate patients from home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Urgent care launches telemedicine service

Allow patients to see a doctor from home.

The telemedicine option was added because of the coronavirus.

You can log on and check in.

We have a link at wktv.com.

During your virtual visit, the provider may tell you that they need to see you in person.

Primary urgent care in utica and herkimer are still open regular hours.

Here's what you can find on wktv.com right now!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.