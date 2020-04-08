Jack McBrayer Loves Getting To Play Another “Sweet Simpleton” In “Escape From Virtual Island”

Jack McBrayer, who lends his voice to Audible's "Escape From Virtual Island," describes why he’s always cast as a sincerely nice character with an affinity for never swearing, and the joy that comes with it.

