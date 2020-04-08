Ed Helms Is Busy Cooking A Lot Of Terrible FoodEd Helms Is Busy Cooking A Lot Of Terrible Food

Global  

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Ed Helms, star of Netflix's "Coffee & Kareem," dishes on how he’s spending quarantine with his family and gives a shoutout to all the heroic workers inspiring him at this time.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview

