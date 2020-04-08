Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Another Round Of Storms Thursday

Another Round Of Storms Thursday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Another Round Of Storms Thursday
Severe weather rolls in again Thursday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Another Round Of Storms Thursday

Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,becoming northeast around 5mph after midnight.THURSDAY...Shower s likelywith a slight chance ofthunderstorms. Breezy withhighs in the upper 60s.Temperature falling into theupper 50s in the afternooSouth winds 10 to 15 mph witgusts up to 25 mph, becomingwest 15 to 25 mph with gusup to 40 mph in the afternooChance of rain 70 percen.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partlcloudy.

Lows in the upper 30sWest winds 15 to 20 mph wigusts up to 30 mph.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny.

Higaround 50.

West winds 15 tomph with gusts up to 40 mph..FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.Lows in the mid 30s..SATURDAY...Sunny.

Highsthe mid 50s.

.SATURDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lowaround 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostlycloudy with a 50 percenchance of rain.

Highs in thlower 60s.

.SUNDANIGHT...Rain.

Lows in thelower 50s.

Chance of rain ne100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rainlikely.

Highs in the uppe60s.

Chance of rain 70percent.

.MONDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe upper 40s..TUESDAY...Showers likely.Highs in the lower 60s.

Chancof rain 60 per




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBC29

NBC29 Late this afternoon and early evening, a few spotty showers or storm. Another round of storms expected during the p… https://t.co/F2HCObFY1b 2 hours ago

wtaptelevision

WTAP Television Our temps will slow start to fall as we enter Thursday. Another round of storms will feed on Wednesday's warmth, bu… https://t.co/1TucdXCpoA 3 hours ago

WHSVaubs

Aubrey Urbanowicz Another round of rain/storms Thursday am 4-8am. A few things to keep in mind: 1. While timing is similar to this… https://t.co/us4pzi8x05 3 hours ago

wattsupbrent

Brent Watts RT @WDBJ7Weather: SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: We're following another round of potentially severe storms this afternoon. A Severe Storm Watch ha… 4 hours ago

WDBJ7Weather

WDBJ7 Weather SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: We're following another round of potentially severe storms this afternoon. A Severe Storm Wa… https://t.co/1eHHjzFX0H 4 hours ago

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 RT @philwsyx6: Becoming mostly sunny & mild for the rest of the afternoon with highs near 70°. Futurecast showing ANOTHER round of storms… 5 hours ago

philwsyx6

Phil Kelly Becoming mostly sunny & mild for the rest of the afternoon with highs near 70°. Futurecast showing ANOTHER round o… https://t.co/tUVBNRXm33 5 hours ago

BradfordWALB

Bradford Ambrose WALB Scattered severe storms are possible this evening. We'll likely see another line of weakening showers and maybe sto… https://t.co/14NoK8BTSV 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.