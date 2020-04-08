Another Round Of Storms Thursday Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:28s - Published now Severe weather rolls in again Thursday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Another Round Of Storms Thursday Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,becoming northeast around 5mph after midnight.THURSDAY...Shower s likelywith a slight chance ofthunderstorms. Breezy withhighs in the upper 60s.Temperature falling into theupper 50s in the afternooSouth winds 10 to 15 mph witgusts up to 25 mph, becomingwest 15 to 25 mph with gusup to 40 mph in the afternooChance of rain 70 percen.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partlcloudy. Lows in the upper 30sWest winds 15 to 20 mph wigusts up to 30 mph.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Higaround 50. West winds 15 tomph with gusts up to 40 mph..FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.Lows in the mid 30s..SATURDAY...Sunny. Highsthe mid 50s. .SATURDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lowaround 40. .SUNDAY...Mostlycloudy with a 50 percenchance of rain. Highs in thlower 60s. .SUNDANIGHT...Rain. Lows in thelower 50s. Chance of rain ne100 percent. .MONDAY...Rainlikely. Highs in the uppe60s. Chance of rain 70percent. .MONDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows inthe upper 40s..TUESDAY...Showers likely.Highs in the lower 60s. Chancof rain 60 per





Tweets about this NBC29 Late this afternoon and early evening, a few spotty showers or storm. Another round of storms expected during the p… https://t.co/F2HCObFY1b 2 hours ago WTAP Television Our temps will slow start to fall as we enter Thursday. Another round of storms will feed on Wednesday's warmth, bu… https://t.co/1TucdXCpoA 3 hours ago Aubrey Urbanowicz Another round of rain/storms Thursday am 4-8am. A few things to keep in mind: 1. While timing is similar to this… https://t.co/us4pzi8x05 3 hours ago Brent Watts RT @WDBJ7Weather: SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: We're following another round of potentially severe storms this afternoon. A Severe Storm Watch ha… 4 hours ago WDBJ7 Weather SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: We're following another round of potentially severe storms this afternoon. A Severe Storm Wa… https://t.co/1eHHjzFX0H 4 hours ago WTTE FOX 28 RT @philwsyx6: Becoming mostly sunny & mild for the rest of the afternoon with highs near 70°. Futurecast showing ANOTHER round of storms… 5 hours ago Phil Kelly Becoming mostly sunny & mild for the rest of the afternoon with highs near 70°. Futurecast showing ANOTHER round o… https://t.co/tUVBNRXm33 5 hours ago Bradford Ambrose WALB Scattered severe storms are possible this evening. We'll likely see another line of weakening showers and maybe sto… https://t.co/14NoK8BTSV 6 hours ago