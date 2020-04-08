Mayor Mario King speaks out on racially offensive hacking of Zoom meeting

Global  

Today Moss Point city officials are speaking out following yesterday’s virtual city meeting where racially offensive images and slurs were posted by a hacker.

Are white.- - today moss point city officials- are speaking out following- yesterday's virtual city meetin- where racially- offensive images and slurs were- posted by a hacker.

- news 25's grant chighizola has- the latest.

- - reminders of the current- covid-19- outbreak are ever-present at- moss point city hall.

That's wh- city officials have decided to- conduct board meetings- virtually during this time.

- however, tuesday night's public- meeting on the app zoom - showed an ugly downside to- conducting business - electronically.

- sot-mario king: mayor, city of- moss point.

- "it's was just so disrespectful it was beyond what you probably- could show- on tv."

An unidentified account posted- racially offensive words- and images regarding african- americans and - women as the meeting progressed- prompting the - postponement of the rest of the- session.- mayor mario king says the city- will continue to find virtual - ways to - allow public access to- meetings-- with added measures- in place.

- sot-mario king- "we will no longer be using zoom, we will be using a- different platform, but i'll do- the - same process.

That number will- be posted, you'll just have to- register and actually - have to complete a user passwor- to be a part of those meetings- and be verified."

Standup - "and while changes are being made to the way city meetings - - - - are conducted during this time,- this matter is still being- refered to law enforcement."

Moss point police chief brandon- ashley says recordings- of the incident have been turne- - - - over to an fbi task force agent- for investigation, but- identifying the responsible - party may be difficult.

- phoner sot-brandon ashley, moss- point chief of police - "you know with something like this, you know, you never know,- it could be your- neighbor or someone in a foreig- country."

Moving forward, the mayor says- this incident will not deter th- city from getting vital - information out to citizens.- sot-mario king- "i won't let a few cowards and keyboard warriors get in the wa- of me being able to - - - - provide community to access,- allowing me to be transparent,- we will continue to do these- things, we just have to use a - different platform."

In moss point, grant chighizola, news - 25.

