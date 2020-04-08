Global  

Army Corps Of Engineers: 'We're Beginning To Run Out Of Time' To Build COVID-19 Facilities

Time is running out to build new facilities to help in efforts to combat the coronavirus across the US.

That's according to the Army Corps of Engineer's Lt.

General Todd Semonite.

Reuters reports Semonite spoke to reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Hospitals nationwide lack sufficient facilities, medical devices such as ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

We’re beginning to run out of time.

We’ll continue to support this...but at some given point, this goes back to, ‘Are you going to be able to get a facility done?'

Lieutenant General Todd Semonite Army Corps of Engineers

