Coronavirus In Minnesota: Steve Simon Proposes Bill To Expand Mail-In Voting

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Secretary of State Steve Simon hopes to take charge of how Minnesota runs elections in the COVID-19 era, Christiane Cordero reports (1:31).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – April 8, 2020

