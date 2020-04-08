“Not a Time to Sell: It’s a Time to Serve,” Cautions Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar

While the current crisis may provide opportunities to sell, marketers need to be very careful warns Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business, Mastercard, in this interview with Beet.TV "It's not the time to sell, it's a time to serve," he cautions the industry.

Marketers have to make real commitments to the crisis, not superficial ones, he says.

Rajamannar outlines the approach of Mastercard around its employees well being and workload during the crisis.

He also spoke about Mastercard's commitment of up to $125 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for funding of research for treatment of COVID-19.

This is interview was recorded remotely.

