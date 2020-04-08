Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > “Not a Time to Sell: It’s a Time to Serve,” Cautions Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar

“Not a Time to Sell: It’s a Time to Serve,” Cautions Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 05:38s - Published
“Not a Time to Sell: It’s a Time to Serve,” Cautions Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar

“Not a Time to Sell: It’s a Time to Serve,” Cautions Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar

While the current crisis may provide opportunities to sell, marketers need to be very careful warns  Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business, Mastercard, in this interview with Beet.TV "It's not the time to sell, it's a time to serve," he cautions the industry.

Marketers have to make real commitments to the crisis, not superficial ones, he says.

Rajamannar outlines the approach of Mastercard around its employees well being and workload during the crisis.

He also spoke about Mastercard's commitment of up to $125 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for funding of research for treatment of COVID-19.

This is interview was recorded remotely.

This video is part of a Beet.TV series  titled "Audience, in Context," presented by Xandr.  For more videos please visit this page.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.