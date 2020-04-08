Businesses Applying To Paycheck Protection Program

Today, we worked through the red tape some of you are facing when it comes to small business loans because of coronavirus.

And the ease of getting approved could be determined by which bank handles your application.

Waay31's breken terry is live in the shoals after talking to one local bank that says it received more than 400 applications in five days!

The paper i'm holding in my hand is the two pages small businesses need to fill out to apply for the paycheck protection program at bank independent.

But you also need several documents.

Bank independent president macke mauldin said they are working hand in hand with small businesses applying for the program.

He said of the 400 applications, the bank already processed and approved 100 of them.

100 small businesses get approved for the money.

This is important.

Each lender, or bank, sets its own rules.

In general, you will need to provide, average monthly payroll, records on what type of expenses you want to cover and tax i-d numbers.

While some banks are only approving loans from current customers, mauldin said bank independent is using a first come first served approach.

<the concern is that the money may run out but the president said last night he was going to add another 250 billion to it.

So there seems to be plenty of money.

It's just a process you go through and i would encourage any and every business that thinks they are eligible to apply.

> mauldin said it can be a little bit of a hectic process because guidelines and the application have changed.

Applications are supposed to open friday for freelancers, sole proprietors and independent contractors.

To find a bank or lender near your home go to waaytv.com and click on this story.

There's a link to find lenders connected to the paycheck protection program.

Live in ??

Bt,