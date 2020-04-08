NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

After back-to-back days with highs in the 60s......BIG changes area on the way!!

Skies will clear behind a cold front overnight with the temperatures falling to around freezing.

Behind this front, temperatures will top out in the 40s Thursday.

A fews rain/snow showers are likely.

Sun/clouds are back Friday with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Easter weekend look quite cool.

Highs will be below normal with readings around 50 Saturday, but only 40s on Sunday.

Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day before going over to a mix/snow by Monday AM.

The normal high is in the 50s.

Next week looks chilly as well.