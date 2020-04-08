Global  

William and Kate chat to children of key workers in first ‘virtual’ royal visit

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised NHS staff and other key workers for doing an “amazing job” as they met some of their children during a virtual school visit.

William and Kate carried out their first royal tour via video call, chatting to pupils and teachers from a Burnley primary school to learn how they are coping during the coronavirus outbreak.

With Easter days away, some of the children wore bunny ears for the visit, the duchess was given a virtual posey and William was left stumped by an inquisitive youngster’s question.

The couple “visited” Casterton Primary Academy, close to Burnley General Hospital, which has remained open to teach children of key workers and other vulnerable youngsters.

