State Relief Funding (4-8-20)

Americans, the state of missouri is waiting and watching for its coronavirus relief checks from the national government.

It's expected missouri will receive around 2.2 billion dollars.

State senator tony luetkemeyer says most of it will be directed to fighting the coronavirus on the front lines assisting healthcare workers.

He says personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders is at the top of the list along with money for the national guard, that has been mobilized by the governor.

There is also money for temporary housing for healthcare workers if needed.

(sot ) missouri lawmakers at work allocating the federal dollars as well as looking at the $180 million in cuts governor parson made last week.

As