Parson PPE Distribution (4-8-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
From the governor's office today, more personal protective equipment and other gear is starting to get out to areas of the state.

At his daily coronavirus briefing this afternoon, governor mike parson's staff said that some masks, gloves and hand sanitizer were sent out this morning across the state with another delivery of one million masks on the way.

Parson was also asked about the c-d-c recommendation that everyone wear masks when they are out of the house or even in the workplace..

(sot ) parson said that social distancing is working and more people who have become ill from covid 19 are recovering.

