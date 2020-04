Johnson speaks out about COVID-19 racial disparity Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:28s - Published now NAACP president is concerned about COVID-19 racial disparity 0

DISPARITY.WE ARE IN THIS THING FOR THELONG HAUL AND SO WE NEED TORECEIVE AS MUCH ACCURATE ADVICEAS POSSIBLE DERRICK JOHNSON OFJACKSON IS PRESIDENT AND CEO OFTHE NAACP.HE RECOGNIZES THE ALARMING RATEOF COVID-19 INFECTIONS.THAT BLACKS ARE EXPERIENCINGACROSS THE COUNTRY INCLUDINGHERE IN MISSISSIPPI.WE'RE BEGINNING TO SEE THEOUTCOME OF THE SYSTEMIC PROBLEMWE HAVE WITH THE DELIVERY OFHEALTH CARE NOT ONLY IN THESTATE OF MISSISSIPPI, BUT ACROSSTHE COUNTRY THE MISSISSIPPISTATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASEDSTATISTICS THAT SHOW 56% OF THEMORE THAN 2,000 REPORTEDCORONAVIRUS PATIENTS AREAFRICAN-AMERICAN THAT'S COMPAREDTO 37% WHO ARE WHITE OF THE 67PEOPLE WHO HAVE DIED.THEY SAY 72 PERCENT OF THEM AREBLACK WELL LOOKING AT A SCENARIOWHERE THE PANDEMIC IS IMPACTINGTHIS NATION, BUT THE UNDERLININGHEALTH DISPARITIES THAT EXISTEDPRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC IS HAVINGA DESPERATE IMPACT ONAFRICAN-AMERICANAFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITIESACROSS THE COUNTRY BREAKING THENUMBERS DOWN.MORE THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SHOWSTHE UNDERLYING CONDITIONS OF THEAFRICAN AMERICANS WHO DIED AREHIGH IN THE AREAS OFCARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE DIABETESAND HYPERTENSION.I AM DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUTWHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN INMISSISSIPPI AND ACROSS SOUTHERNLANDSCAPE BECAUSE THIS REASONWAS TO LAST AND TAKE HE TO THENEED TO SOCIAL DISTANCE





