Adopting Family Worries About Delay

TO GROW, ADOPTION GIVES THEMTHE OPPORTUNITY TO PROVIDE AFOREVER HOME FOR A CHILDNEEDING LOVE.

TWO WORKS FORYOU'S TATIANNA TAYLORINTRODUCES US TO A FAMILYCURRENTLY UNDER-GOINGINTERNATIONAL ADOPTION.THEY'RE WAITING FOR 5 YEAROLD CELINE.

SHE WAS SUPPOSEDTO BE COMING TO HER NEW HOMEIN MAY.

BUT NOW THINGS MAYNEED TO CHANGE."A-L-L-E-N, RUTH, R-U-T-H"ALLEN AND RUTH ARE BROTHERAND SISTER.

FOR LIFE.

THEIRPARENTS... SHANE AND BETHHAFF .... MARRIED 8 YEARSNOW.

AFTER GIVING BIRTH TOALLEN, THEIR FIRST CHILDNEARLY 5 YEARS AGO.

THEYDECIDED TO EXPAND THEIRFAMILY BY BRINGING IN RUTH."I am five and a half, and Iam five years old." RUTH ANDALLEN KNOW A NEW SIBLINGWILL JOIN THEM SOON.

THEYTELL ME THEY'RE EXCITED TOMEET HER."Are you guys excited aboutgetting a new sister?

Yes"<22:34:37-22:34:43