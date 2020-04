Eric Stonestreet talks 'Modern Family' series wrapping up Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:21s - Published now Eric Stonestreet talks 'Modern Family' series wrapping up Back in January, Eric Stonestreet talked with Kris Ketz from the "Modern Family" set about the countdown to the final episode. 0

Eric Stonestreet talks 'Modern Family' series wrapping up AND THERE'S A LOT OF PRESSUREREMEMBER HOW LAST WEEK'S MODERNFAMILY BEGAN WITH CAM WORKING ONPOSSIBLE BABY REVEALS.I HOPE EVERYONE HERE LIKES BABY.I CAN SEE THAT TAKING EVERYONE'SBREATH AWAY.NO, I'M MORE CONCERNED ABOUT THECITY TAKING OUR BABY AWAY.YOU CAN'T RESUME OUR BUT LASTWEEK'S MOMENT REALLY HAPPENEDINSIDE STAGE 5 OF THE FOX STUDIOSET IN LA ON JANUARY 22ND THATYEAH, I HOPE EVERYONE HERE LIKESBABY EVERY EPISODE THIS YEAR.I'VE COME TO WORK KNOWING THATI'M ON A COUNTDOWN AND WHAT ISTHAT?HE'S KNOWN FOR MONTHS HOW MUCHYOU'LL MISS ALL OF THIS,ESPECIALLY SINCE THE MAKING OF AMODERN FAMILY EPISODE IS ANEFFICIENT ALMOST CLOCKWORK LIKEPROCESS WITH EVERY EPISODE SHOTIN FIVE DAYS TIME, AND IT'S WHYI'M MOVING ONTO ANOTHER SHOW FORSTONESTREET IS NOT ALL THATAPPEALING RIGHT NOW AND THENGETTING SOMEPLACE AND WATCHING ATHREE-HOUR LIGHTING SETUP ANDBEING LIKE YEAH, THIS ISN'TGOING TO WORK BECAUSE WE'VEPROVEN THAT WE CAN MAKE REALLYTOP-NOTCH HIGH-QUALITY COMEDYAND DO IT IN AN EFFECTIVE ANDEFFICIENT WAY.ACTION IS MODERN FAMILY SUCCESSMEANS HE CAN TAKE HIS TIMEDECIDING WHAT IS NEXT WHEN WETALKED TO HIM IN LA IN JANUARY.HE REALLY DIDN'KNOW AND DIDN'T SEEM TO Y DIDN'T





