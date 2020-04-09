Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th

Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th
Police are working a stabbing case where one has resulted in an arrest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th

Valley wabash wabash valley businesses are adapting after new mandates were put in place from the governor.

On monday..

Indiana governor eric holcomb announced retail stores that do "not" sell necessities.

Must now operate like bars and restaurants that means..

These stores have to provide carry-out and curbside services and are "not" allowing anyone inside their stores.

News 10 caught up with the owner of "7th and 70 liquor" as they were serving customers this afternoon.

He says this is just another hoop they've had to jump through..

But they're just happy to be open.

"we're doing alright.

Business is good.

The weather is beautiful, so you know, no problems there.

We're doing whatever we have to do to surivive, and that's what we're doing."

These mandates come from the executive order to extend the stay at home order.

That order is in place through april




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.