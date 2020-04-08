First Forecast Weather April 8, 2020 (Tonight)

Sharon Cates Oddy RT @iconectiv: April 8th, 1939. America's first dial-weather service debuted in NYC, where you could call Weather 6-1212 (936-1212) for the… 3 hours ago

iconectiv April 8th, 1939. America's first dial-weather service debuted in NYC, where you could call Weather 6-1212 (936-1212… https://t.co/NoOIdlug9T 7 hours ago

The Telephone Museum On This Day in Telephone History April 8TH 1939, WEather 6-1212, the New York weather forecast service, was inaugur… https://t.co/Ktcci3GR02 15 hours ago

Garry Duke RT @JohnWhiteKESQ: Winter storm warning issued for our local mountains through Friday morning. Indian Canyon is already closed in Palm Spr… 1 day ago

John White KESQ Winter storm warning issued for our local mountains through Friday morning. Indian Canyon is already closed in Pal… https://t.co/y7zxcfSoU9 1 day ago

Global Okanagan RT @PQuinlanGlobal: Photos & a forecast to help brighten your day is all coming up tonight at 5pm on @GlobalOkanagan https://t.co/LyGczqivc… 2 days ago

Peter Quinlan Photos & a forecast to help brighten your day is all coming up tonight at 5pm on @GlobalOkanagan… https://t.co/ny49rWqjgX 2 days ago