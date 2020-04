Palm City woman sews masks for medical professionals

TO HELP THEIR COMMUNITY WITHOUTEVER LEAVING THEIR HOME.LAVERNE PHELPS IS ONE EXAMPLEOF SOMEONE WHO IS USING HERTALENTS TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE.LET ME SHOW YOU HOW.OUTCUE: STAYING PUT IN THEIRHOMES AS WELL." 33-54 NATSFULL OF SEWING MACHINE @35:42OR @36:34 (OF WHATEVERSEQUENCE OF SHOTS YOU WANT TOUSE!!:)) THAT IS THE SOUND YOUHEAR IN LAVERNE PHELPS' PALMCITY HOME, 8-TO-10 HOURS ADAY.

NATS POP SEWING MACHINETHIS RETIRED HOME ECONOMICSTEACHER WHO'S BEEN SEWINGFOR.... SOT @ 21:13 "60 PLUSYEARS!" ....SPENDS HER FREETIME MAKING FACE MASKS....THEN GIVES THEM AWAY TOMEDICAL PROFESSIONALS WHO NEEDTHEM.

NATS @36:04 "IT'SDESIGNED AFTER THE N-95 MASK.IT FITS EITHER UNDER OR OVEROR BY ITSELF.

THIS IDEASTARTED WITH LAVERNE NEEDING AMASK HERSELF!

SOT 21:33 'I DOHAVE A LUNG DISORDER AND TRIEDTO GO ONLINE TO SEE IF I COULDPOSSIBLY FIND SOME MASKS.

ASWITH EVEYTHING ELSE, OFCOURSE, THERE WAS NONE.

SO ITHOUGHT WHY NOT MAKE SOME." SOSHE GOT TO WORK.

NATS SEWINGNATS OF JIM @ 54:51 "LINE THEMUP, THEN I PUT THE ELASTIC ANDPIN IN IT." SHE EVEN RECRUITEDHER HUSBAND JIM TO HELP.

SOT56:07 JIM PHELPS "SHE SAID IYOU WOULD PIN THIS IN AND TURNTHEM AROUND FOR ME, YOU'REGONNA SPEED IT UP AND WE'VEGOT IT DOWN TO 20-25 MINUTESPER MASK." IN JUST A MATTER OFWEEKS, LAVERNE AND JIM HAVEMADE OVER 300 FACE MASKS---ANDTHEY HAVE NO PLANS OFSTOPPING.

NATS 45:42 "I HAVEKIND OF AN ABUNDANCE!

WOW YOUARE YOUR OWN JOANN FABRICS!THEY TEASE ME ABOUT THAT!"CLEARLY, SHE HAS PLENTY OFFABRIC AND TIME, ACCORDING TOLAVERNE.

BUT WHAT SHE IS SHORTON, IS ELASTIC!

SOT 25:45LAVERNE PHELPS "WE HAVE HAD TORESORT TO THE THINNER ELASTICBECAUSE THAT'S ALL I HAD.

IHAD A 144 YARD BOLT OF 1/4INCH AND USED IT UP AS YOU CANSEE IN 300 MASKS...THIS IS NOTAS STURDY BUT STILL USEFUL."NATS 39:25 "AND DO ABACKSTITCH OVER THE ELASTIC TOBE SURE IT'S GOOD AND SECURE."NATS FULL 43:11 "OK THAT'S THEMASK!" SINCE LAVERNE AND JIMARE "SAFER ATHOME"...VOLUNTEERS HAVESTEPPED IN TO DISTRIBUTE THEIRMASKS.

SOME ARE NOW BEING WORNBY STAFF AT HEMATOLOGY ANDONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF THEPALM BEACHES, STAFF AT ABOYNTON BEACH NURSING HOME,AND 100 WERE MAILED TO NEWYORK CITY TO HELP DOCTORS ANDNURSES ON THE FRONTLINESTHERE.

SOT 26:50 THEY ARE THETRUE HEROES.

RIGHT.

I'M MAKINGTHEM BECAUSE I DON'T WANT TOGET OUT AND GET THAT..I JUSTHOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING PUTIN THEIR HOMES AS WELL."LAVERNE'S MASKS ARE WASHABLEAND CAN FIT OVER OR UNDEMEDICAL MASKS.

IF YOU KNOW OFHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS OROTHERS WHO ARE IN NEED OF AMASK....MESSAGE ME ON MYFACEBOOK PAGE.

KELLEYDUNNWPTV.IF YOU CAN HELP LAVERNE BYSUPPLYING SOME MUCH NEEDEDELASTIC...SHE WOULD APPRECIATEIT AND IT WILL KEEP HERSEWI