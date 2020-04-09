State Buying Millions Of Masks Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:00s - Published now State Buying Millions Of Masks California will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month to boost the state's stockpile of protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak and could act as a supplier to other Western states, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. 0

