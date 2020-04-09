Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State Buying Millions Of Masks

State Buying Millions Of Masks

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:00s - Published
State Buying Millions Of Masks

State Buying Millions Of Masks

California will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month to boost the state's stockpile of protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak and could act as a supplier to other Western states, Gov.

Gavin Newsom said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Carl_Spackler99

Carl Spackler0 @tomwill1961 @SRMillar3 @ChrisEvans You are basically saying Utah should pay for say masks for N.Y. classic liber… https://t.co/9pe9tDp3GZ 1 day ago

michaeljlewis75

Michael J. Lewis New post on an Illinois State official racing to a McDonald’s parking lot with a $3 milllion check to buy desperate… https://t.co/T35QvYKGak 2 days ago

AFTCT

AFT Connecticut RT @CTMirrorPaz: The state is buying millions of masks and face shields. What it needs most are ventilators. https://t.co/l7tS9OWskI 4 days ago

CTMirrorPaz

Mark Pazniokas The state is buying millions of masks and face shields. What it needs most are ventilators. https://t.co/l7tS9OWskI 5 days ago

drbishop509

Rachael Bishop Unethical: #Trump rejected #Senate emergency aid Feb 5, sent 17.8 tons donated #PPE to #China Feb 7, let US compani… https://t.co/KPxMKEaZEQ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.